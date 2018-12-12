× Missing teen with diminished mental capacity last seen in Jennings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 19-year-old woman. The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Markayla Dade. Dade was last seen at her apartment in Jennings early Tuesday, December 11th.

St. Louis County Police say that she has a diminished mental capacity of a 10-year-old. She is speech impaired and cannot read. She has her cell phone on her, but it is turned off.

Dade is described as a black female, 19 years old, height of 5’0″, weight of 115 lbs, with black and green hair, brown eyes, and has a light-skinned complexion. She was last seen wearing a gray pea coat, black hooded sweatshirt with green and white lettering, black leggings, and red and white Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.