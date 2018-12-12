× MoDOT to close I-70 this weekend to remove pedestrian bridge

ST. LOUIS – For any commuter bound for downtown, or Illinois this weekend should be prepared to reroute to I-64, I-55, I-44, or Metro as MoDOT will be doing construction on I-70 North of St. Louis City. The express lanes will also close for the next month starting December 13 at 9 a.m.

The construction is due to the removal of the pedestrian bridge over the interstate located north of Madison Street.

Construction crews will close I-70 in both directions between Salisbury and Madison, beginning at 8 p.m.

The Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge will stay open, but drivers will only be able to get to downtown at Tucker.

MoDOT advises drivers to be aware that crews will be closing the ramp from Biddle Street and 3rd Street to eastbound I-44 beginning at 7:30 p.m. on December 14. In addition, eastbound I-70 and westbound I-44 at Salisbury at 8 p.m. and eastbound I-44 and westbound I-70 at Madison Street/St. Louis Avenue exit at 8:30 will be closed, both on December 14.

Detours for the interstate will be marked for drivers.

Two lanes of westbound I-70/ westbound I-44 will be reopened by noon on December 15. All remaining interstate lanes, with exception to the express lanes, will reopen by December 17 at 5 a.m. All express lanes will be reopened to drivers by mid-January.