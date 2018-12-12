× Money Saver – Krispy Kreme celebrating 12/12 with ‘Day of the Dozens’

ST. LOUIS – It is December 12, so 12-12 on the calendar, which means it’s the day of dozens at Krispy Kreme. It also means a sweet deal for you.

Stop by Krispy Kreme today and buy one dozen doughnuts of your choice, it can be their new Christmas doughnuts or however you want to mix it up and then you’ll receive a dozen original glazed for just $1.

Their holiday-themed doughnuts feature the Santa belly, which is filled with chocolate creme, plaid doughnut or the chocolate iced with sprinkles doughnut.

The day of the dozens offer is limited to two per customer.