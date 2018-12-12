‘No comment’ Focus of Catholic Supply murder court hearing on media coverage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Media coverage of the Catholic Supply store murder and sexual attack was the focus of a court hearing today. The lawyer for murder suspect Thomas Bruce asked a St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge to order police and prosecutors to only issue, "No comment answers to media questions about the case." It is not unusual for defense attorneys to argue about pre-trial publicity in high profile criminal investigations.

There was heavy media coverage of the brutal attack at the Catholic Supply store in Ballwin on November 19th. A customer, Jamie Schmidt, 53, of House Springs was shot and killed and two other women in the store were sexually assaulted. Thomas Bruce, 53, of Jefferson County is facing 17 charges in connection with the attack. He was not in court for today's hearing.

Fox 2 News has asked and will continue to ask questions of police and prosecutors investigating the case, and at the same time respect the decision of investigators to not comment on many aspects of the case.

St. Louis County Circuit Court Judge Robert Heggie told defense attorneys and prosecutors in court today that he`ll rule on the request within a week.