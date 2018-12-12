× Police: Gun jammed after shot fired in Missouri restaurant

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Authorities say a Missouri Steak ‘n Shake employee’s weapon jammed after he yelled “I quit” while firing a single shot into the ceiling.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that 19-year-old Reiss Favinger is jailed without bond on charges that include armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

A Columbia police officer wrote in charging documents that Favinger told police he “got angry” and “shot a gun in the air” Sunday after using methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax. Officers found a handgun and numerous rounds of ammunition in his backpack.

The documents say a witness told officers Favinger was speaking with management when he became enraged. After firing the shot, another man helped remove Favinger from the restaurant. No attorney is listed for Favinger in online court records.

