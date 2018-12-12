× Sailor spreading warmth to homeless veterans

San Diego, CA- A San Diego sailor is on a mission to keep homeless veterans from going cold this winter.

U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Gregory Ellis hopes to raise $7,500 for winter jackets that convert into both sleeping bags and over-the-shoulder bags during the off-season.

The jackets are made by the Detroit-based nonprofit The Empowerment Plan, which hires single parents from homeless shelters to sew the jackets.

“Our homeless veteran community, many of them are very proud and don’t want to be a burden on anybody,” said Ellis.

He plans to deliver the jackets to veterans staying at the Veterans Village of San Diego temporary bridge shelter, which houses nearly 200 homeless veterans.

“A jacket that actually converts into a sleeping bag, that actually converts to an over-the-shoulder bag, it’s three times beneficial for them, so at least they’ll have something warm to put over their shoulders and keep them out of the elements.”

Ellis says he wants veterans to know the community cares about them and is grateful for their service.

You can donate to the fundraising effort here .