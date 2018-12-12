Scammers impersonating Social Security Administration officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Scammers are now posing as social security officials preying on retirees. The group AARP reports receiving numerous complaints about the scams.

Thieves are spoofing the 800-number for the Social Security Administration to make it look like their calls are legit. Then they demand gift cards in order for victims to obtain a new Medicare card which is free.

They also claim victims will lose their social security benefits unless you hand over certain personal information, and sometimes they claim the social security computer system is down and need you to give them your private details.

If you receive a suspicious call from someone alleging to be from SSA, you should report that information to the OIG at 1-800-269-0271 or online at https://oig.ssa.gov/report.