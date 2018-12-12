See Les Miserables at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The stage musical Les Miserables tells the story of broken dreams, unrequited love, passion, sacrifice, and redemption. It's a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

Les Miserables is a Tony winner that has been seen by more than 130 million people in 44 countries around the globe.

This production is returning to St. Louis direct from an acclaimed two‐and‐a-half year Broadway run.

Nick Cartell plays Jean Valjean, a lead character in the epic musical.

