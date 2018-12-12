Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creve Coeur, MO - Heat-Up St. Louis, Inc., is a non-profit 501(c)(3) charity that focuses on helping area elderly and disabled people, and low-income families, with their delinquent heating bills in Missouri and Illinois in the St. Louis region

For the Spirit of St. Louis, Fox 2 and KPLR 11 collected donations last week at West Oak Dierbergs for HeatUpStLouis.org. For just a $10 dollar donation, shoppers were entered for a chance to win a car, truck, or SUV - courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

To learn more about the Heat Up St. Louis, visit heatupstlouis.org. Donations for the Spirit of St. Louis campaign continue until January 18th. To donate and learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis, click here. Tune into Fox 2 on January 25th from 5-7pm where we will announce the winner.