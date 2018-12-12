× St. Charles man charged with murder in St. Louis city

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged Matthew Mancini, 22, of St. Charles with the murder of 29-year-old Mark Burnett of St. Louis.

Mancini was charged with murder and armed criminal action.

St. Louis police executed a search warrant in the 4100 block of Louisiana on December 11th. Upon entry to the residence, officers discovered the deceased body of Burnett who had died from a gunshot wound.

The suspect in the fatal shooting, Mancini, was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Currently, Mancini is being held at the St. Louis Justice Center on a $400,000 cash only bond.