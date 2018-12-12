× St. Louis gas station owner could be forced to millions for prices accused of being too low

ST. LOUIS – A price war between two St. Louis gas stations could cost one of the owners millions.

Midwest Saint Louis LLC, the owner of Gas Mart Six on East Grand is accused of cutting gasoline prices so far below cost that it ran the Go West Mart on North Broadway out of business.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch, a St. Louis jury ordered Midwest to pay the former owner of Go West Mart $1.8 million, but a St. Louis circuit judge says that award should be tripled.

Midwest is expected to appeal claiming no evidence that the price cutting was aimed at injuring competitors.