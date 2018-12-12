× St. Louis to honor Cedric the Entertainer Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — One of the kings of comedy, Cedric the Entertainer, is being honored by St. Louis. He is getting a street named after him.

The unveiling ceremony will be this Saturday at the corner of Olive Street and Vandeventer Avenue. Vandeventer, in front of the Kappa Alpha Psi” alumni house will be renamed, Cedric the Entertainer Way. Cedric was in that fraternity at Southeast Missouri State University.

Mayor Lyda Krewson will also proclaim this Saturday, “Cedric the Entertainer Day.” Then on Saturday night Cedric will host his annual fundraising gala called, “A Not So Silent Night” at the Chase Park Plaza. It benefits local charities.