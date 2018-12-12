× Suspect shot in chest, officer injured during north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A suspect was shot in the chest during an altercation with a St. Louis City police officer Wednesday. The officer was also injured in the incident near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lillian.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police say that both the officer and the suspect have been taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department plan on holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon about the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Information is still coming into our newsroom. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.