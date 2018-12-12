Tim’s Travels: St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center ‘Deck the Paws’ adoption event

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County`s Pet Adoption Center hosts its annual holiday adoption event, Deck the Paws, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15.

The event is the ideal place to start a search for finding the perfect pet for households this holiday. It features animals of all ages, sizes and breeds, fun activities and discounted adoption fees on cats, kittens, and rabbits.

The Deck the Paws event offers:

Cat and kitten adoptions for $30 (a $30 discount)

Dog and puppy adoptions for $60

Rabbit adoptions for $10 (a $20 discount)

Dog/cat adoptions include a health examination, initial vaccinations, spay/neuter service and microchipping

Gift bags for the first 30 adopted animals

Photos with Santa