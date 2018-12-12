Two people die after being rescued from submerged car in Kirkwood pond

KIRKWOOD, Mo – Two people are dead after their car went into a retention pond in Kirkwood.

The accident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police reports, 61-year-old James Delia was driving westbound on I-44 when he had a medical emergency.

Delia exited onto Lindbergh Road and that’s where the car hit a fence and went into the pond in front of the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod located at Martin Luther Drive and Kirkwood Road.

The car was fully submerged when responding rescuers pulled both the driver and the passenger from the water and performed CPR.

Delia and his passenger, 70-year-old Marjorie Hunt, were both taken to the hospital where they died early Wednesday morning.

A Kirkwood police officer was treated for hypothermia and a firefighter had to be treated for minor injuries.

Firefighters from surrounding municipalities and divers from the Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the accident.