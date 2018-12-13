× Aardvark, only U.S. producer of paper straws cashing in

ST. LOUIS – 2018 was the year plastic straws died and one company is cashing in on the green movement.

Aardvark is the first paper straw maker in America and the company that others are turning to as they phase out plastic products.

Companies like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Goldman Sachs and even the whole city of Seattle are reducing or even banning plastic straws.

Over last year, the demand for Aardvark’s paper straws soared nearly5,000 percent.

The company is building a new manufacturing facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana with plans to hire 100 workers.