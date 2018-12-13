City leaders, federal government to hold ceremony to celebrate transfer of land for next NGA site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in north St. Louis will take another step forward today.

City leaders will officially transfer the land for the NGA site over to the United States Air Force Thursday, December 13. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will develop the land for NGA and oversee the construction of its new headquarters

Workers have finished clearing nearly 100 acres of land to make way for the new headquarters of NGA. The $1.75 billion project is expected to create more than 1,300 jobs.

Today's ceremony of the land transfer is at 10:00 a.m. at the Central Library in downtown St. Louis. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will be joined by the head of the NGA, as well as Governor Mike Parson, Senator Roy Blunt, and congress members Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner.

By spring 2019, the corps plans to make a final decision on the contractor for the $1.75 billion NGA project.

The construction contract itself is around $700 million, with the remainder of the costs related to outfitting the campus with specialized NGA equipment and the city’s costs preparing the site for development.