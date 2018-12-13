× Kansas City man charged with shooting zTrip taxi driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City man has been charged with shooting a zTrip taxi driver about 20 times, leaving her critically wounded.

Eighteen-year-old Derron “Ronnie” Nevels was charged Wednesday with federal counts of robbery and using a firearm in a crime of violence. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to a phone message from The Associated Press.

An FBI agent wrote in charging documents that the driver transported Nevels on Dec. 4. Another suspect joined Nevels when he arrived at his destination. When they demanded cash, the driver said security cameras were recording everything. Nevels replied: “I don’t care; give me everything.”

After struggling over the rifle, the driver was shot. Charging documents say Nevels had the rifle stuffed down his pant leg when he was arrested Monday after getting off a bus.