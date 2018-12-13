× Kentucky Fried Chicken selling ’11 Herbs & Spices Firelog’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want to spice up your hearth this holiday season? Kentucky Fried Chicken is selling a fire log that smells like their famous recipe. The restaurant chain says burning the log may result in, “A craving for fried chicken. We know the fire log smells great, but please do not attempt to eat it.”

The restaurant chain says on their website that, “The KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog finally puts to rest the age-old dilemma, ‘How can I make this fire a hundred bajillion times better?’ This one-of-a-kind firelog from Enviro-Log, a leading manufacturer of firelogs made of 100 percent recycled materials, is the result of countless hours of research and development, all done over the last couple of months since we had this idea. Pick up a firelog today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken.”

Good news! You can grab one before Christmas. The logs typically arrive within five business days. They are available in the United States and Canada. They cost $18.99. You can order the log from Kentucky Fried Chicken here.