Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - A man was shot overnight at the St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon, Illinois.

O'Fallon Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Collinsville Road at 10:48 p.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

According to officers, the victim was at the bar inside the bowling alley when someone shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The gunman was caught a short time later by police in Columbia, Illinois

Shooting at St Clair Bowl details on Fox2 News In the morning starting at 4am pic.twitter.com/CeJT5bWMk2 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 13, 2018