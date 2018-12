× Money Saver – Up to 70% Electric Heated Throw blankets

ST. LOUIS – Snuggle up and save on blankets and throws at Macy’s online.

For a limited time get up to 70-percent off including Electric Heated Throw that drop from $140 to $49.99 shipped.

Or check out Martha Stewart’s collection of Tassel Throws Down from $100 to $15.98.

These are the lowest prices of the season.

Shipping is free on orders of $25 or more or when you add a beauty item.