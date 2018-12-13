New Gateway Arch museum up for ‘Best New Attraction’ designation

A reflection of the Gateway Arch is seen in a reflective pool, hours before the redidication of the national monument in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. The 53 year old Arch has been spruced up with more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
A reflection of the Gateway Arch is seen in a reflective pool, hours before the redidication of the national monument in St. Louis on July 3, 2018. The 53 year old Arch has been spruced up with more than three years of construction and hundreds of millions of dollars in renovations. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch’s new museum and visitor’s center is in the running to be named “Best New Attraction” by USA Today’s 10Best.
As of Thursday evening, the Arch museum is in sixth place in the voter rankings.
The Gateway Arch Museum and Visitor Center is up against Asbury Lanes in New Jersey, the Chicago Architecture Center, and the Underwater Museum of Art in Santa Rosa Beach.
People can vote once per day until Monday, January 7.