New St. Louis hotel among the best in North America – They need your vote to be #1

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Angad Arts Hotel is a nominee for USA Today’s 10 Best New Hotels in North America. They're asking for your help to make it to the top of the list.

USA Today describes the Angad Arts Hotel as: "The new Angad Arts Hotel in St. Louis celebrates the visual, performing and culinary arts at the heart of the city’s Grand Center Arts District. Guests can book their accommodations by room type or emotion of color–blue for tranquility, red for passion, green for rejuvenation or yellow for happiness"

Now it's your turn to crown a winner. Vote for your favorite once per day until Monday, January 7 at noon ET. The 10 winning hotels, determined by your vote, will be announced on Friday, January 18. You may vote once a day.

Vote here