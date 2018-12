Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Not everyone experiences the joy of the holiday season. Where there are colorful lights, some people only see darkness, or worse, a deep dark depression. Shelby Zurick, Manager of Provident Crisis Lifeline, wants to remind people that they are not alone and if they are feeling down, to give them a call 24/7.

Provident Crisis Lifeline: 314-647-4357

Website: www.ProvidentSTL.org