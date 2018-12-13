Significant rain in the forecast for several days

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A slow-moving weather system has already brought the clouds, and soon will bring the rain. There may be a few sprinkles this morning but the more significant rain is on schedule to arrive around midday (a little sooner south of St. Louis). That will get the wet stretch rolling with waves of rain and a few spot storms likely through Saturday morning.

See the current weather radar here.