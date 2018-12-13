× SIU board to vote on Carbondale campus interim chancellor

CARBONDALE, Ill. – A former administrator may serve as interim chancellor of Southern Illinois University Carbondale while the university conducts a search for the campus’ next permanent leader.

The Southern Illinoisan reports the SIU board of trustees will vote Thursday to name John M. Dunn interim chancellor, a role he previously held from 2006 to 2007.

SIU Interim President J. Kevin Dorsey says he sought an experienced administrator who can serve for 18 to 24 months.

SIUC Chancellor Carlo Montemagno died in October .

Dunn was SIU’s provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs from 2002 to 2006. After serving as interim chancellor t SIUC he was appointed president of Western Michigan University. He retired from WMU in 2017.

If approved by the board, Dunn would take over Jan. 1.