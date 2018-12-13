Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical, Anastasia, is on a journey to St. Louis at last! Coming to The Fabulous Fox Theatre December 26th through January 6, don’t miss the opportunity to see this brand new show!

From the Tony Award®-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Thursday, December 13th. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.