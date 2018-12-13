SSM Health partners with local food pantry to ensure moms and babies start a healthier life together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If a woman is pregnant and if her body is healthy, her baby has a chance of being healthy. The OB Care Center at SSM Health DePaul Hospital has partnered with Operation Food Search to ensure expecting mothers and their families have access to healthy food and other necessities throughout their pregnancy and 60 days postpartum.

This can be achieved by eating healthier; however, not all expectant moms have access to what they need to make that happen. Carolyn Pryor, medical director of the OB Care Center at SSM Health DePaul Hospital discusses the importance of healthy nutrition during pregnancy.

The OB Care Center is a full-service prenatal care facility that is committed to serving all pregnant women. They accept maternity patients at every stage of pregnancy. They also have experienced maternal financial counselors on site to help patients who do not have health care insurance obtain coverage for both themselves and their babies.

Through the program, all patients at the OB Care Center are screened about their access to food. If they qualify, they receive:

1. A “prescription” for a weekly basket of fresh food for themselves and their families,

2. Personalized nutrition consultation with a Registered Dietitian

3. Hands on help with food and cooking classes

4. A licensed clinical social worker will work with them to identify additional resources in the community including baby items, housing, employment and counseling.

Ultimately this will improve birth outcomes. For more information call 314-344-7700