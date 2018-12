Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bring out your inner architect for the St. Jude 2019 design your dream home contest! All you have to do is describe your perfect dream home for a chance to win $5,000 cash and a $50 gift card to Chick-Fil-A. Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Cyndie Roche, visits Fox 2 News to discuss more on the contest and who it's benefitting.

For more information on the contest rules or to submit a contest entry: www.StJude.PayneFamilyHomes.com