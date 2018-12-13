St. Louis Art Museum buys Friedrich painting for $2.75 million

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new attraction is coming to the Saint Louis Art Museum at the cost of nearly $3 million.

The museum purchased this small landscape by German romantic painter, Casper David Freidrich, from a private collector for $2.75 million.

The piece is called "Sunburst in the Riesengebirge".

It will join the museum's extensive collection of German expressionism when it goes on display early next year.

The Saint Louis Art Museum is one of only a few museums in the US, including the Met and The National Gallery Of Art that holds a piece by Freidrich.