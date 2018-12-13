Cardinals tickets for ‘Star Wars’ night on sale Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Cardinals say that tickets for the seventh annual Star Wars Night at Busch Stadium go on sale Friday. The game against the Cincinnati Reds is scheduled for 7:15pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Fans attending the game will receive a one-of-a-kind Star Wars-themed Cardinals mesh pullover jersey featuring the traditional Cardinal birds perched atop a lightsaber. A portion of each special ticket sold will be donated to Stand Up To Cancer.

Star Wars night transforms Busch Stadium with the sights and sounds from the movies including special scoreboard graphics and music. Prior to the game, fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take their photo with costumed characters situated throughout the ballpark.

Theme tickets for Star Wars Night are available for a variety of prices and go on sale Friday at 10am at cardinals.com/starwars. Fans must purchase the special theme ticket in order to receive the exclusive jersey.