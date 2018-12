Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Get in the holiday spirit with this interactive screening of Meet Me in St. Louis at The Missouri History Museum.

Costumes are encouraged, and attendees are invited to sing and dance along with the onscreen stars!

Enjoy complimentary popcorn, candy, and soft drinks. The film is unrated with a run time of 1 hour and 53 minutes.

Meet Me in St. Louis

Thursday, December 13 7-9pm

MacDermott Grand Hall

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis 63112