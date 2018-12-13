× Whole Foods ‘Hot Bar’ containers linked to dangerous chemicals

ST. LOUIS – Whole Foods Market is hailed for its high standards of healthy food, but if you’re eating off the food bar you could reportedly be getting some dangerous chemicals.

A recent study ranked Whole Foods the worst of five major grocery chains when it comes to chemicals found in food packaging.

The studies found high levels of Fluorine in five of the 17 items tested at the store, four of which were containers for its salad and hot food bar.

The company responded by removing all the coated paper products in question and is in search of a biodegradable replacement.