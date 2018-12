Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With all the excitement that goes along with tearing into presents, little pieces like small batteries pose a serious hazard for young children. Dr. Jesse Vrecenak, Pediatric Surgeon at St. Louis Children's Hospital, visits Fox 2 News to inform parents on what to do if your child does become a choking victim.

For more information: www.StLouisChildrens.org