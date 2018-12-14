Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creve Coeur, MO -The Mission of Marygrove is to provide quality mental health services to severely disturbed children, young adults, and their families who are economically disadvantaged.

For the Spirit of St. Louis, Fox 2 and KPLR 11 collected donations last week at West Oak Dierbergs for Marygrove. With just a $10 dollar donation, shoppers were entered for a chance to win a car, truck, or SUV - courtesy of Bommarito Automotive Group.

To learn more about the Marygrove, visit marygrovechildren.org. Donations for the Spirit of St. Louis campaign continue until January 18th. To donate and learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis, click here. Tune into Fox 2 on January 25th from 5-7pm where we will announce the winner.