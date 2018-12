Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Matthew-Dickey Boys' & Girls' club is celebrating their 30th year of fashion and fundraising with their annual Sheer Elegance Fashion Show. This event is happening Saturday, December 15 at 10:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency at the Arch. Tickets start at $75 and funds go directly to the organization.

For more information: matthews-dickey.com