KSHE Winter Blood Drive 2018
ST. LOUIS – You can take part in one of the nation’s largest blood drives Saturday.
The KSHE Winter Blood drive started Friday but continues Saturday.
More than 2,000 donors are expected to participate at one of nine area locations:
ILLINOIS LOCATIONS
Southwestern Illinois College, Belleville
2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville 62221
in the Intramural Gymnasium
Lewis & Clark Community College, Godfrey
5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey 62035
Hatheway Cultural Center
Victory Lane Ford, Litchfield
903 Old Route 66 N, Litchfield 62056
MISSOURI LOCATIONS
Fox C-6 Service Center, Arnold
949 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold 63010
Large Boardroom
James J. Eagan Center, Florissant
#1 James J. Eagan Dr., Florissant 63303
in the Gymnasium
The Timbers of Eureka
#1 Coffey Park Ln., Eureka 63025
MVRBC Donor Center, Crestwood
9860 Watson Rd., Crestwood 63126
Pezold Banquet and Events Center
Knights of Columbus, Cottleville
5701 Highway North, St. Charles 63304
Carondelet Park Rec Complex (YMCA)
930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis 63111
Respect and Responsibility Rooms