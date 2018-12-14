Traffic updates: Rush Hour in St. Louis

Missouri State Highway Patrol makes major marijuana bust on I-70

Posted 8:35 am, December 14, 2018, by

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted this image of a marijuana bust on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County. They stopped the SUV for following another vehicle too closely. They found 301 lbs of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.