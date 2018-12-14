COOPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol posted this image of a marijuana bust on eastbound I-70 in Cooper County. They stopped the SUV for following another vehicle too closely. They found 301 lbs of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags.
Missouri State Highway Patrol makes major marijuana bust on I-70
-
Sunset Hills man arrested after 500 lbs of marijuana found in Missouri drug bust
-
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana confiscated in 2 stops on I70
-
Person struck, killed after police pursuit on I-70 near Cave Springs
-
Patrol releases names of victims of crash near Columbia
-
Missouri projected to see record number of voters in midterm election
-
-
You Decide: Complete election coverage on FOX 2 and News 11
-
4 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Columbia
-
Wrong-way driver suspected of driving drunk before crash
-
Patrol: Man arrested after 100-mile chase in tractor-truck
-
Patrol: Man arrested after 100-mile chase in tractor-truck in Kansas City
-
-
Download FOX 2’s app for local election results
-
3 pedestrians die on St. Louis-area interstates in 1 day
-
Man killed when SUV slides off ice-covered Missouri bridge