Money Saver- Jewelry Stocking Stuffers
ST. LOUIS – How about putting a little bling under the tree this year.
Right now at Kohl’s online save up to 60-percent on select jewelry plus get an additional 15-percent off when you add a coupon code.
The same code will save you 20-percent if you spend $100 or more.
Kohl’s charge cardholders will save 30-percent with another code.
If you spend $50 bucks and yet another code you’ll get $10 dollars off your order plus get the equivalent in Kohl’s cash.
Coupon Code:
usavemore
Kohl’S Cardholders:
joy30
$10 off $50:
sparkle10