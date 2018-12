Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - An investigation is underway Wednesday morning to determine what sparked a fire in south St. Louis that one person injured.

The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a building on Giles Avenue near Montana Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found fast-moving flames coming from the apartment.

Fire investigators say one person jumped out of a second story window to escape from the flames.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.