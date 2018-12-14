× Plant worker killed in Granite City industrial accident

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The death of a worker who was injured Thursday at a steel company is being investigated.

Police responded to the American Steel Foundry for a worker who was seriously injured and needed immediate medical attention.

According to the Granite City Police Department, 54-year-old Roy Evans was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

OSHA will be taking over the investigation.