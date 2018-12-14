Plant worker killed in Granite City industrial accident
GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The death of a worker who was injured Thursday at a steel company is being investigated.
Police responded to the American Steel Foundry for a worker who was seriously injured and needed immediate medical attention.
According to the Granite City Police Department, 54-year-old Roy Evans was taken to Gateway Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
OSHA will be taking over the investigation.
38.702339 -90.159154