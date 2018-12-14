× Schnucks recalls ground beef and pork sold at St. Peters store

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Schnucks is recalling ground beef and ground pork purchased at its St. Peters, Missouri store at 100 Jungermann Road. The product may contain metal/plastic fragments.

Customers who purchased any variety of Schnucks ground beef or ground pork at the store on Thursday, Dec. 13 prior to 8 p.m. should return the product to that location for a full refund or exchange.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses or injuries and this is an isolated incident that does not affect any other stores. Customers with questions may contact Schnucks Consumer Affairs at 314-994-4400 or 1-800-264-4400.