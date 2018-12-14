× Police arrest suspect who struck Alton police with vehicle

ALTON, Ill. – United States Marshals located and arrested a man Friday who struck Alton officers with his vehicle while fleeing an arrest earlier that morning.

The suspect, 34-year-old Todd Lockhart, was arrested at a residence in Alton around 6 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds incurred while fleeing from police Friday morning.

Once he’s released from the hospital, Lockhart will be transferred to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Original story below:

Law enforcement with the Illinois State Police and Alton Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who struck officers with his vehicle while fleeing an arrest.

Investigators said the suspect was shot while driving away and likely needs medical attention.

According to Lieutenant Mark Doiron, Illinois State Police, Alton officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Tremont to respond to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 3:40 a.m. Friday. They found the man they were looking for in a white Pontiac Grand Prix with Missouri plates.

A struggle ensued while police tried to arrest the man, identified as 34-year-old Todd Lockhart.

“During the struggle, the officers were caught partially inside the vehicle,” Doiron said. “The individual tried to flee, thus dragging the officers along with him. They attempted other means to get him to stop. They couldn’t. Eventually, officers discharged their weapons. We believe he was struck by that gunfire.”

Lockhart fled into Missouri via the Clark Bridge. It does not appear that he shot at the officers.

Doiron said the two officers who were struck suffered lower body injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Around 11 a.m., Lockhart’s vehicle was located in an apartment complex in north St. Louis County. Authorities searched the area but could not locate Lockhart.

Doiron said Lockhart was on parole for a cocaine conviction, released from prison in November 2017.

The officers who opened fire were placed on administrative leave pending completion of an independent investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information regarding Lockhart’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or by dialing 911 as soon as possible.