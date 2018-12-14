Spirit of St. Louis: Keeping those in need warm during the winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - To keep the spirit of the holidays alive, Fox 2/KPLR 11 want to highlight the work of our Spirit of St. Louis charities.

It’s neighbor-helping-neighbor when HeatUpStLouis.org shares the gift of warmth. You may not have given it much thought but helping others avoid sickness due to the cold is something to consider this holiday.

What started almost two decades ago is needed even more today.

“HeatUpStLouis.org was formed 18 years ago to serve as a safety net for those seniors and disabled persons and needy families and parents with disabled children stay warm during the winter. There are more people that need help every year,” said Rev. Earl E. Nance Jr., who’s on the board of directors for HeatUpStLouis.org.

HeatUpStLouis.org helps people in Missouri and Illinois. Twelve area community action and social service agencies work with clients to help supplement payment to the utility companies with monies collected by HeatUpStLouis.org.

Anthony Osby, 68, had an outstanding Ameren bill. His service was disconnected.

“I’m sure they help a lot of people. It’s a worthwhile organization. I personally thank them myself for helping me out,” Osby said.

With the bill paid, Osby was also put on a budget billing plan with the utility. Rev. Nance says every dollar raised is used to pay utility bills.

“We have no overhead. We have no administrative costs. Our board is a volunteer board and we contribute as well. So every dime we raise goes to help the citizens,” Nance said.

People who need help are invited to learn more about the help available, through winterizing utility forums. People learn about the dangers of space heaters, the role of the Public Service Commission and register for assistance through area community action agencies. The agencies have the list of those eligible and they do the general paperwork and process with the utilities.

