STL Moms: Shriners Hospital with scoliosis risks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - While most cases of scoliosis are mild, some cases are serious enough to require surgery. Scoliosis is defined as a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty. Dr. Scott Luhmann, Chief of Staff at Shriners Hospital, and Chloe Easterlin, a scoliosis patient, join Fox 2 News to inform parents on the warning signs as well as the risk factors associated with scoliosis and how Shriners Hospital can help you.

For more information: www.ShrinersSTL.org

Shriners Hospitals for Children

4400 Clayton Ave.

Central West End

PHONE #: 1-800-850-2960

PHONE #: 314-432-3600