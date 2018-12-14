Videos shows Iowa State Trooper running from semi that hit patrol car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa - The Iowa State Patrol has released dash cam video that shows a trooper running to get out of the way as a semi bears down on his parked patrol car.

The incident happened on October 29th in Jasper County east of Des Moines. The trooper was conducting traffic on a state highway following a fatal rear-end accident that happened earlier that morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says the lights on the trooper’s vehicle were activated and the trooper was wearing a reflective vest – and that still wasn’t enough to grab the attention of the driver of the semi.

The trooper first heard the semi coming because the wheels were on the rumble strips on the side of the road for an extended time. When the semi didn’t show signs of slowing, the trooper was forced to run out of the way and jump into the ditch along the road.

The semi hit the patrol car, but the trooper was able to escape injury.

The Iowa State Patrol posted the video to its Facebook page Thursday morning as a reminder for drivers to pay attention.

The semi driver was cited for unsafe approach to a stationary emergency vehicle and improper use of lanes.