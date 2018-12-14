Young academic achievers earn trip to Blues game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Four all-star students from the Riverview Gardens School District were picked to celebrate their academic achievements with the St. Louis Blues.

“I’m excited to be on the ice,” says Tyrique Macintyre, Highland Elementary School.

The students soaked it all in Friday night as the Blues met the Colorado Avalanche at the Enterprise Center.

Javarion Sullivan from Gibson Elementary School says his favorite part is when the Blues score.

But these kids have goals of their own and that’s something to celebrate.

“If you’re bad student it just won’t work for you,” said DoMonya Carson, Meadows Elementary School.

For many of the students it was their very first game but during intermission, they got an even bigger surprise.

They went on to the ice and raced to load up a sled with toys, clothes, and electronics. The students got to keep all of the swag they collected.

“Being good pays,” said Nevaeha Scott, Lewis & Clark Elementary School.