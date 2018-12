Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The Affton Christian Food Pantry has a challenge for you this holiday season. Their 12 Days of Giving Challenge encourages you to fill a box with different food items each day for 12 days. Then bring it to the pantry to fill their shelves.

The Affton Christian Food Pantry is located at 4960 Heege Road, as part of the newly renovated St. George Parish Center.