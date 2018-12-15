× Amber Alert issued for child, after 3 suspects steal car with baby in the back seat

FARMINGTON, IL – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-month-old baby boy after three people stole a car he was in. The alert was issued for Bentley Dutz. Bentley has blond hair and is wearing a yellow and white Bob the Builder onesie with a blue hood.

The vehicle he was in is a gold 2000 Ford Taurus with Illinois license plate AT70987.

The child was in the back seat of the car when it was stolen.

Police say the first suspect is James T. Jackson, 24, who was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white jeans. A second suspect was wearing a yellow Reebok hoodie, while a third suspect is said to be wearing a white hoodie.

If you have seen the vehicle in question, the suspects or Bentley Dutz, please call 911 or eh Farmington IL Police Department at 309-547-2277.