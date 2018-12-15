× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 14, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 14, 2018.

Segment one features highlights from these high school basketball games.

Belleville West at East St. Louis

(Boys): Webster Groves at Kirkwood

(Girls): Webster Groves at Kirkwood

Parkway North vs Zumwalt West

University City vs Washington

Segment two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Oakville at Lindbergh

(Girls): Oakville at Lindbergh

Fox 2 Sports anchor and Prep Zone show host Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan also previewed tomorrow's Midwest Showdown Shootout at Webster Groves high school. The six game one day tournament features a premiere matchup between Belleville West and CBC.